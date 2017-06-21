Amid Layoff Concerns, IT Union Seeks Legal Help

Amid reports of large scale layoffs by IT companies, the Forum for IT Employees (FITE) is looking to get itself registered as the first union of techies in the country. On June 18, 2017, FITE co-ordinator (Pune & Mumbai) Elavarasan Raja met Justice (Retd.) P B Sawant to talk about their legal options to form a union. "He explained us (sic) the Constitutional rights to form trade unions and also given his legal guidance to FITE," the group said in a statement.
The group, formed in 2008, is currently protesting reported mass layoffs by top Indian companies and has claimed that IT companies have been using appraisal process to shield themselves and quoting "poor performance" to terminate employees.
In the past few months, FITE has also approached labour commission of Chennai and Hyderabad and Bengaluru to submit a petition to stop the alleged "illegal terminations" of IT employees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement