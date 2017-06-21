Amid Layoff Concerns, IT Union Seeks Legal Help

Amid reports of large scale layoffs by IT companies, the Forum for IT Employees (FITE) is looking to get itself registered as the first union of techies in the country. On June 18, 2017, FITE co-ordinator (Pune & Mumbai) Elavarasan Raja met Justice (Retd.) P B Sawant to talk about their legal options to form a union. "He explained us (sic) the Constitutional rights to form trade unions and also given his legal guidance to FITE," the group said in a statement.



The group, formed in 2008, is currently protesting reported mass layoffs by top Indian companies and has claimed that IT companies have been using appraisal process to shield themselves and quoting "poor performance" to terminate employees.



In the past few months, FITE has also approached labour commission of Chennai and Hyderabad and Bengaluru to submit a petition to stop the alleged "illegal terminations" of IT employees.

In a recent interview with news agency Press Trust of India, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the government would look into the matter and provide legal assistance if the affected or laid off employees approached it like their counterparts had in Tamil Nadu.However, earlier this month, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed reports of large-scale job losses at Indian IT firms, calling them "motivated". "There has been a lot of debate, and by any standards of economy, this talk of job decline in the IT sector is motivated," Mr Prasad said after a meeting with the captains of the Indian tech sector.The minister also noted that the IT sector has been India's largest employer, employing 40 lakh people directly.