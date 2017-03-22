Around 84% Reliance Jio Users Willing To Take Prime Offer: Report
"We surveyed 1,000 Jio users online to gauge trends. With all the caveats that accompany surveys in a country as large as India, the results are stark: 84 per cent of Jio users we surveyed suggest they will subscribe to the Prime offer," the survey said.
Reliance Jio started operations in September 2016 and has crossed the 100 million subscribers mark.
New Delhi: At least 84 per cent of the current Reliance Jio users are expected to subscribe to its Prime membership in April, a survey conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch said here on Wednesday.
"We surveyed 1,000 Jio users online to gauge trends. With all the caveats that accompany surveys in a country as large as India, the results are stark: 84 per cent of Jio users we surveyed suggest they will subscribe to the Prime offer," the survey said.
"70 per cent of these prefer the Rs 303 per month plan," it added.
The report stated that the proportion of users that suggest Jio is (for the moment) their primary SIM has increased (compared to a December survey) from 50 per cent to 66 per cent.
"Awareness of Jio Prime offer is high (90 per cent) and 96 per cent suggest they will pay for Jio (84 per cent through the Prime offer, and 12 per cent on non-Prime plans)," the report said.
Newcomer Jio that started operations in September 2016, has crossed the 100 million subscribers mark.
"Users report a significant improvement in voice connectivity -- only 19 per cent said it was very difficult to get through to other networks versus 34 per cent in December," the report added.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)