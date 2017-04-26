At 110 Crore GB Data Traffic A Month, Jio's Offers For Its Prepaid Users

Jio has become the largest network globally, Reliance Industries said.
Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, is offering a number of recharge options to prepaid subscribers under its paid Prime service. Jio Prime subscribers now have recharge options starting from Rs 19 going all the way up to Rs 9,999, according to its website. Jio has become the largest network globally with more than 110 crore GB of data traffic per month and 220 crore voice and video minutes a day, Reliance Industries said in a statement while reporting the group's earnings for financial year 2016-17. "Jio is witnessing the largest migration from free to paid services in history. Jio is committed to provide its customers the highest quality and the world's most affordable data and voice services," Mr Ambani said in the statement.
All recharges under Jio Prime include free voice call and roaming benefits. Here's a look at Jio's various data offerings under its latest recharge options:
Rs 19
Jio's Rs 19 recharge comes with a validity of one day and includes 200 MB of 4G, or high speed, data.
Rs 49
The benefits on offer under Jio's Rs 49 pack include 600 MB of high speed data valid for three days.
Rs 96
With a validity of seven days, Jio's Rs 96 recharge includes 7GB of 4G data per day. 4G data comes at a daily limit of 1GB under Jio's fair usage policy, beyond which the speed is reduced to 128 Kbps, as per Jio's website.
Rs 149
Jio's Rs 149 recharge pack includes 2GB of 4G data per day.
Rs 309
This is where Jio's three-month benefits on first recharge begin. Subscribers making their first recharge of Rs 309 after taking up Jio's paid Prime service will get 1GB of 3G data per day for 84 days, among other benefits. Subsequent recharges will offer the same quantity of daily 4G data for 28 days, instead of 84 days.
Rs 509
Aimed at "daily high data users", Jio's Rs 509 recharge extends the daily 4G data limit offered under the Rs 309 plan to 2GB. Data benefits on subsequent recharges will be limited to 28 days.
Rs 999
On the first Rs 999 recharge, valid for 120 days, Jio users will get 120 GB of 4G data, among other benefits. Subsequent recharges will come with 60 GB of high speed data valid for 60 days.
Rs 1,999
Reliance Jio's next long-term pack comes at Rs 1,999. The first recharge of this kind includes 185 GB of 4G data valid for 150 days. The 4G data on offer is reduced to 125 GB for 90 days on subsequent recharges, Jio said.
Rs 4,999
Those making their first Prime recharge with the Rs 4,999 pack will get 410 GB of 4G data valid for 240 days. Subsequent recharges will offer 350 GB of such data for 180 days.
Rs 9,999
The only pack which offers 4G data spanning beyond a year on first recharge is the Rs 9,999. The first recharge will offer a total of 810 GB of 4G data valid for 420 days. Subsequent recharges will come with a reduced 4G data of 750 GB valid for 360 days.