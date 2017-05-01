At 110 Crore GB Data Traffic Per Month, Jio's Latest Offers For Its Postpaid Subscribers
On the first cycle, Jio is offering 180 GB of 4G data for three months under the Rs 999 postpaid plan
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: May 01, 2017 08:43 (IST) Sandeep Singh
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Three plans - Rs 309, Rs 509 and Rs 999 - under Jio Prime include free voice call and roaming benefits.
Highlights
Jio postpaid plans start from Rs 309 per month
On first cycle in Rs 309 plan, Jio offers 1GB 4G data a day for 3 months
Largest migration from free to paid services in history: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, is offering a number of plans to postpaid subscribers under its paid Prime service. Jio Prime subscribers can now choose from three plans priced from Rs 309 per month to Rs 999, according to its website. Jio has become the largest network globally with more than 110 crore GB of data traffic per month and 220 crore voice and video minutes a day, Reliance Industries said in a statement while reporting the group's earnings for financial year 2016-17. "Jio is witnessing the largest migration from free to paid services in history. Jio is committed to provide its customers the highest quality and the world's most affordable data and voice services," Mr Ambani said in the statement.
All three plans - Rs 309, Rs 509 and Rs 999 - under Jio Prime include free voice call and roaming benefits. "Voice is truly free - no charge towards voice or the data used to make 4G voice calls," Jio said on its website. (Also read:Jio offers for prepaid users)
Here's a look at Jio's various data offerings under its latest postpaid plans:
Rs 309
On the first billing cycle under Prime subscription, Jio is offering 1GB of 4G data - which is high speed data - per day for a period of three months. This totals to 90GB of 4G data for the three-month period.
On subsequent cycles under the Rs 309 postpaid Jio plan, users will get 30GB of 4G data for one month.
Those subscribers who exhaust the daily 4G data on offer will continue to get "unlimited data at 128 Kbps", as per the Jio website.
Rs 509
Jio is offering 2GB of 4G data per day for a period of three months on the first cycle, and one month on subsequent cycles. Therefore, users get 180GB of 4G data for three months in the first cycle, and 60GB for one month on subsequent cycles. The unlimited data will continue at 128 Kbps in the Rs 509 plan as well, it added.
Rs 999
On the first cycle, Jio is offering 180 GB of 4G data for three months under the Rs 999 postpaid plan.
On subsequent cycles, users will get 60 GB of 4G data for one month.