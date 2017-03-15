NDTV
AT&T's $85-Billion Deal For Time Warner Wins European Commission Nod
The US Federal Communications Commission does not expect to review the deal, a spokesman for the agency said last month.
| Last Updated: March 15, 2017 19:37 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
AT&T's planned acquisition of Time Warner still requires approval from the US Department of Justice.
AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4-billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 US wireless carrier said on Wednesday.
The merger, which still requires approval from the US Department of Justice, is expected to close by the end of the year, AT&T said.
During his election campaign, US President Donald Trump had said that he opposes the merger, and in January a transition official told Reuters that Mr Trump was still against the deal.
The US Federal Communications Commission does not expect to review the deal, a spokesman for the agency said last month.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
