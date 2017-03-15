NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom |

AT&T's $85-Billion Deal For Time Warner Wins European Commission Nod

The US Federal Communications Commission does not expect to review the deal, a spokesman for the agency said last month.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 15, 2017 19:37 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
AT&T's planned acquisition of Time Warner still requires approval from the US Department of Justice.
AT&T's planned acquisition of Time Warner still requires approval from the US Department of Justice.
AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4-billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 US wireless carrier said on Wednesday.

The merger, which still requires approval from the US Department of Justice, is expected to close by the end of the year, AT&T said.

During his election campaign, US President Donald Trump had said that he opposes the merger, and in January a transition official told Reuters that Mr Trump was still against the deal.

The US Federal Communications Commission does not expect to review the deal, a spokesman for the agency said last month.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 15, 2017 19:37 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ BJP's Poll Wins 'Credit Positive' For India: Moody's
AT&T IncTime WarnerUS Department of JusticeAT&TDonald Trump

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.