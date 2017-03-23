NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom |

Bharti Airtel To Buy Tikona's 4G Business For Rs 1,600 Crore

The deal includes acquisition of Tikona's Broadband Wireless Access spectrum and 350 sites in five telecom circles, Airtel said.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 23, 2017 17:47 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Airtel to buy internet services provider Tikona Digital Networks' 4G business.
Airtel to buy internet services provider Tikona Digital Networks' 4G business.
Telecommunications company Bharti Airtel said it would buy internet services provider Tikona Digital Networks' 4G business in a deal worth Rs 1,600 crore ($244.20 million).

The deal includes acquisition of Tikona's Broadband Wireless Access spectrum and 350 sites in five telecom circles, Airtel said in an exchange filing.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 23, 2017 17:46 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ New Rail Reservation System, Vikalp, From April: 10 Things To Know
Bharti AirtelBharti Airtel newsBharti Airtel TikonaBharti Airtel Tikona dealBusiness news

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.