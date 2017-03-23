NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Tech, Media & Telecom
|
Bharti Airtel To Buy Tikona's 4G Business For Rs 1,600 Crore
The deal includes acquisition of Tikona's Broadband Wireless Access spectrum and 350 sites in five telecom circles, Airtel said.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: March 23, 2017 17:47 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Airtel to buy internet services provider Tikona Digital Networks' 4G business.
Telecommunications company Bharti Airtel said it would buy internet services provider Tikona Digital Networks' 4G business in a deal worth Rs 1,600 crore ($244.20 million).
The deal includes acquisition of Tikona's Broadband Wireless Access spectrum and 350 sites in five telecom circles, Airtel said in an exchange filing.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
&
Budget 2017
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter.
Story first published on
: March 23, 2017 17:46 (IST)
Related
In Telecom War Between Reliance Jio And Others, Tariffs Not Seen Coming Down Further
Google Adds Audio-Only Calls To Duo, File Sharing To Allo
ORBCOMM Opens Largest Software Development Centre In Hyderabad
Trending
$4 Billion Dividend: Record Return By An Indian Company
Government To Pay Rs 2.3 Lakh For Your Home Loan EMIs Under New Scheme
Zoom Air - India's Newest Airline - Adds New Flights: 10 Things To Know
Share this story on
ALSO READ
New Rail Reservation System, Vikalp, From April: 10 Things To Know
Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel news
Bharti Airtel Tikona
Bharti Airtel Tikona deal
Business news
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Banks Say Cash Transaction Fee Will Help Digitisation. Do You Agree?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.