BHIM App Now Available On iOS Platform

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement that the digital payments app 'BHIM' on iOS platform is equipped with updated features available on its Android version 1.2.
Written by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: February 11, 2017 15:27 (IST) Prashun Talukdar
EMAIL
COMMENTS
BHIM app is available in seven languages apart from English and Hindi.
Highlights
Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app is now available for Apple users
It is equipped with updated features available on its Android version 1.2
BHIM app was launched by PM Modi last year to boost digital transactions
Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), the common platform for making easy and quick transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is now available on Apple App Store for download and use. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement that the digital payments app 'BHIM' on iOS platform is equipped with updated features available on its Android version 1.2. This includes Pay to Aadhaar Number, SPAM report and Customer Redressal Mechanism with drop down menu, it added.
"The BHIM App will now cater to almost 100 per cent smartphone users in the country with the launch on iOS platform. This will ensure wider acceptance for digital transactions among consumers across all sections. Though market share of iPhones is not very large in India, users of iPhone are high transacting customers. Therefore, it is a development of special significance as it will help to boost transaction volumes," AP Hota, MD and CEO, NPCI said.
As of February 7, 37 banks were a part of the BHIM platform including PSBs like State Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India. The PSBs which will go live very soon on the platform are Corporation Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank and five associates of State Bank of India. NPCI is working with these seven banks to ensure that all of them are a part of the platform by the end of this month, an earlier NPCI statement said.
The recently launched BHIM app has seen more than 140 lakh registration, news agency IANS reported on Friday quoting Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Earlier this year a new version 1.2 was launched with additional features like pay to Aadhaar number, SPAM report, improvised customer redressal mechanism with drop down menu. The new version also has seven new languages (Odia, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Gujarati) apart from English and Hindi.