Birla Says No Major Downsizing After Merger With Vodafone: 10 Points

Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group has ruled out any major downsizing at the telecom.

Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed on Monday to merge their Indian operations to create the country's biggest telecoms business. The merger attempts to contest a brutal price war sparked by new rival, Mukesh Ambani's Jio. "The combined company would become the leading communications provider in India with almost 400 million customers, 35 percent customer market share and 41 percent revenue market share," said the firms in a joint statement. The joint venture will have a combined enterprise value of $23.2 billion. Here is your 10-point cheat-sheet to this big story: