BSNL, Data Xgen Launch Email Service With 100GB Space

New Delhi: State-run telecom firm BSNL today launched an email service, offering 100GB storage space, in partnership with Datamail provider Data Xgen.
The email service will be free for BSNL's broadband customers on select plans.
"BSNL inaugurated 100GB email storage services and the demonstration on Data Radio Service," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava tweeted.
Datamail is linguistic email service that offers creation of email address in Hindi, Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu, Bengali and Marathi scripts.
In a separate statement, he said that 100GB storage space is introduced with BSNL's two pan-India plans in free of cost.
"Plans offered are BBG Combo ULD 680 and BBG Combo ULD 950 to the customers on their bundled email service. Anyone availing these two plans are going to get free email address with 100 GB storage space," Shrivastava said.
The current storage space limit offered to the BSNL broadband customer is 1GB which is less than the storage space being offered by Gmail, Yahoo Mail and Hotmail etc.
Customers having BSNL broadband connection can use linguistic email address service offered by BSNL and Data XGen jointly on DataMail app.
The linguistic email service offered by BSNL provides email addresses on dataone.bharat (in devnagri or hindi letters) domain using Datamail service.
The email addresses can be created in devnagri (Hindi) scripts and in eight regional languages including Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi. Which means that a person having dataone.bharat (in devnagri) email address will get 100GB space.
"BSNL offering 100 GB storage space is a historical moment for the country. A made in India, DataMail app has empowered Indian citizens to interact in their own language through linguistic email address service," Data XGen Technologies founder and CEO Ajay Data said.
BSNL broadband users can open an email ID in DataMail app in their own languages.
The mail service will also come with voice-based social media service DataRadio which allows its user to send voice message to the subscribers or follower of their DataRadio channels.
