BSNL Halves Unlimited Calls Rental To Rs 49 Per Month
Fixed monthly charges of Rs 49 are applicable for first six months and after that, the customer will be charged as per the general plan of the respective area.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: February 06, 2017 23:11 (IST)
Press Trust of India
BSNL customers can make unlimited calls to any network every Sunday and during night hours
New Delhi
: State-run telecom operator BSNL on Monday halved the monthly rental for unlimited calling from landline to any network on Sundays and night hours to Rs 49 from Rs 99.
"...to attract new customers to experience wireline services, BSNL launched a very cost effective and affordable promotional landline voice plan 'Experience LL 49'," BSNL said in a statement.
Under this plan, fixed monthly charges of Rs 49 are applicable for first six months and after that, the customer will be charged as per the general plan of the respective area.
BSNL customers can make unlimited calls to any network every Sunday and during night hours (9 pm to 7 am).
BSNL is the only operator which is offering such a low cost landline voice plan in the country, said N K Gupta, director (CFA), BSNL Board.
Story first published on
: February 06, 2017 23:11 (IST)
