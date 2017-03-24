BSNL Offers 1 GB Free Data To Its Non-Internet Users

The offer would be available on a pan India basis, BSNL said.
New Delhi: State-owned telecom corporation Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) said it will offer 1 GB of free data to smartphone users who have a connection of the company but are not using the data services.
In a statement here, BSNL said it has "decided to give a special free offer for smartphone users to promote digital India drive and to increase internet users in prepaid mobile services".
"On pan India basis BSNL offers 1 GB free data for the smartphone users who are not using BSNL GSM data services. The intention of this offer is to promote number of internet users in BSNL network," it added.
