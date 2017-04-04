BSNL Offers 10GB Data Per Day For Rs 249 Under This Plan
Last month, BSNL has also announced a plan which offers 2GB of 3G data per day with unlimited calling within its network for Rs 339.
Under the BSNL offer, users can get up to 10GB data per day for a charge of Rs 249.
State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) announced an unlimited wireless broadband plan for its users. Under the BSNL 'simply amazing' offer, users can get up to 10GB data per day for a charge of Rs 249. Other benefits offered are unlimited calling night calls and on Sundays, BSNL said in a tweet. The offer is valid till June 30. The unlimited night calling is available from 9 pm to 7 am. The telecom market is witnessing many discounted offers as the price war between companies intensifies.
"The benefits customer will get under the Combo STV (special tariff voucher) of Rs 339 are unlimited calls in BSNL network and unlimited data with fair use policy of 2 GB per day with validity of 28 days," the company said in a statement.
Under this scheme, users will also get 25 minutes of free call to other network everyday and after that they will be charged 25 paisa for minute long phone call.
"We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segment of our loyal mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," BSNL Director for Consumer Mobility RK Mittal said.
With the entry of Reliance Jio, which has extended its Prime offer, other telecom companies like Vodafone, Airtel have also started offering various discounts.