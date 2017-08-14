BSNL Offers 'Unlimited Data Plan' At Rs 249

The introductory Rs 249 offer is only for new customers.
India’s state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) has announced an entry level ‘Unlimited Broadband at Rs 249’ plan for its users in India under which they will get up to 300GB data per month. The new plan also offers free calls during night time on certain days. The introductory offer which is only for new customers is valid for one year after which it will be changed to 'BBG Combo ULD Rs 499' plan. The new broadband plan from BSNL can be seen to directly compete with special offers released by telecom operators including Reliance Jio.
Under the Rs. 249 plan, consumers will get up to 10GB daily data. Users will get speeds of up to 2Mbps till 5GB data download after which it will be reduced to 1Mbps. The plan is valid across India except Jammu & Kashmir and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. BSNL also said that under the Rs 249 plan, users can make unlimited free calls between 9 PM to 7 AM on all Sundays to any network in India.
BSNL has confirmed that the Rs. 249 broadband plan will incur no additional charges from subscribers. There will be, however, a security deposit of Rs. 249, and the minimum hire period is one month.
BSNL has time and again tweaked its prepaid and postpaid offerings in the recent months, amid increasing competition in India's telecom industry. It has also revised some of its postpaid plans to add multifold data benefits as aggressive pricing by Reliance Jio has boosted competition in the sector.