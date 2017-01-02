BSNL's New Offer: Unlimited Local, STD Calls, 300 MB Data For Just Rs 144
The Rs 144 plan will offer unlimited local and STD calls to any network for a period of one month and it would come with 300 MB data, BSNL said.
January 02, 2017 12:48 (IST)
Amid telecom operators announcing new schemes to lure more customers, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd or BSNL has launched a new plan at Rs 144, under which it is offering unlimited free calls to its customers.
The Rs 144 plan will offer unlimited local and STD calls to any network for a period of one month and it would come with 300 MB data, BSNL chairman and managing director Anupam Srivastava said.
The telecom operator's is offering the free calls scheme to both its prepaid and postpaid customers, its chief said.
Telecom operators have been aggressively cut prices to attract customers since Reliance Jio entered a highly competitive market in September. Other telecom operators like Bharti Airtel , Vodafone and Idea Cellular have also offered free calls schemes.
Reliance Jio had earlier announced extension of free domestic voice calls and data till March 31.
BSNL was also taking up taking up several initiatives, including the launch of more WiFi hotspots across the country, Mr Srivastava said. "We have 4,400 WiFi hotspots launched countrywide. Our immediate strategy is to expand this. In next one year, we will be having around 40,000 WiFi Hotspots across the country," he said.
The telecom operator has also obtained a licence for the 2500MHz spectrum band from the central government, he said, adding that BSNL will unveil classic LTE (Long Term Evolution, or 4G) spectrum in a phased manner.
