Can You Still Get Reliance Jio's 'Summer Surprise Offer'? Here Are The Details
Although, the offer can still be availed over the "next few days" and those who "subscribe before the discontinuation" will remain eligible for the complimentary plan," Reliance Jio's website stated.
Incumbent telcos have blamed Reliance Jio for the decline in their quarterly numbers.
TRAI asked Jio to withdraw the complimentary 'Summer Surprise' offer
The regulator felt the offer did not fit into the 'regulatory framework'
Jio has accepted the decision and is in the process of withdrawing it
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) asked Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to withdraw the complimentary "Summer Surprise" plan as it did not fit into the "regulatory framework". Reliance Jio has accepted the regulator's decision and is in the process of "fully complying" with it. Jio 'complimentary' offer included free data usage and calls for three months on a recharge of Rs 303 or higher. Although, the offer can still be availed over the "next few days" and those who "subscribe before the discontinuation" will remain eligible for the complimentary plan," the company's website stated.
"We examined it and found that it was not in accordance with regulatory framework, so we advised them to stop it," TRAI Chairman RS Sharma said.
Commenting on the regulator's decision, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said that the TRAI's move to stop the three-month complimentary offer would reduce the deterioration in industry's revenue.
"When the regulator establishes a level-playing-field, the market forces establish the right price points," COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said, terming the withdrawal of the offer as a "relief" for the industry.
As per the data released by TRAI, the revenue of telecom sector from consumer services like mobile telephony and data dipped 10.5 per cent to Rs 37,284 crore in the October-December period over the previous three months. The revenue of the sector from the same set of services stood at Rs 41,681 crore in July-September last year.
Incumbent telecom operators have blamed free services of new entrant Reliance Jio for the decline in their quarterly numbers. While Jio provided free 4G service during the period, other telecom operators struggled to compete with it.