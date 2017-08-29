Can't Buy Ads If You Share Fake News, Says Facebook

San Francisco: Taking ahead its battle against the spread of fake news and misinformation, Facebook has decided to stop Pages that share fake news regularly from buying any ads from the company.
According to a TechCrunch report on Monday, when a story is marked as disputed on the social media platform, the link can no longer be promoted through the platform's ads.
Facebook is already working in collaboration with fact-checkers like Snopes and the AP to detect news stories which are outright hoaxes and lies.
