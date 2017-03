50 Cashback on #JioPrime subscriptions & recharges only on @jio_money. Get your Jio Prime membership today. For T&C: https://t.co/ZN56ZRgYSNpic.twitter.com/23dPhmp5CO — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 20, 2017

Reliance Jio will begin to charge customers from April when its Happy New Year offer ends. As part of the new Prime plan, existing Jio customers can get the benefits extended for one year more bywill get more benefits than the subscribers who join after this month end.- both prepaid as well as post-paid. Reliance Jio is also announced cashbacks for Jio Prime subscriptions and recharges. These cashbacks are only applicable on payment through Jio Money. Jio said that the cashback offer started from March 15 and is a limited period offer. The customer can redeem the discount voucher received only on the Jio Plan recharge for the value of Rs 303- or more.Offer starts from 15th March, 2017 and is a limited period offerEligible Transaction is a successful Jio Plan recharge for the value of Rs. 99/-or more by using JioMoney wallet or from MyJio App and/or www.jio.com by logging into and making payment using JioMoney wallet during the offer period

Customer who makes a successful Eligible Transaction will get a Rs. 50/- discount voucher in the JioMoney appThe customer can redeem the discount voucher received only on the Jio Plan recharge for the value of Rs 303/- or more using JioMoney from 25th March, 2017 till 30th June, 2017The customer can avail this offer only for 5 successful Eligible Transaction per user during the offer periodThe customer can use one discount voucher per Jio Plan recharge of Rs. 303/- or moreThe voucher will be updated in the offers section of the Jio Money app within two working days after the successful Eligible TransactionThe offer shall be subject to regulatory limits and other laws as applicableReliance Payment Solutions Ltd ("RPSL") reserves the right to, at any stage and at its discretion modify or end or call back or withdraw any of its offer without prior noticeRPSL reserves the right to disqualify any JioMoney Wallet holder/s from the benefits of this offer, in case of any fraudulent activity/suspicious transactionsIn Case of any dispute, the decision of RPSL shall be finalCourts in Mumbai shall have exclusive jurisdiction