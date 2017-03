CEO Of Silicon Valley Firm Charged For Alleged H-1B Fraud

The owner of a Silicon Valley staffing company was charged last week for alleged visa fraud, news agency Associated Press. A federal jury indicted Jayavel Murugan, CEO of Dynasoft Synergy, and another person on Thursday on charges including alleged conspiracy to commit visa fraud, the report said. Started in 2009, Dynasoft Synergy offers an array of consulting services in business intelligence, its website says.The two persons had obtained H-1B visas for more than a dozen individuals and allegedly claimed the workers had jobs at Stanford University, Cisco Systems and Brocade Communications Systems, the report said, citing the indictment. The Associated Press report, citing prosecutors, said Dynasoft had allegedly planned to use the visas to get the workers to the US, where it could place them with other companies and profit.The report, citing Mr Murugan, said he did not know about the indictment and was "shocked." He said he needed to consult with his attorney and did not immediately have additional comment.