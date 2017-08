OpenAI, a research company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Sam Altman, the President of YCombinator, has created a Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot which beat the world’s top professional players in one-on-one battles of DOTA 2 a multiplayer online battle arena video game developed by Valve Corporation. The showdown between the bot and Danylo "Dendi" Ishutin, a professional player widely regarded as the best DOTA player currently, happened at the “International,” one of the biggest eSports events in the world.OpenAI's bot beat Dendi in the first match in about ten minutes; Dendi resigned from the second match, and declined to play a third, according to reports. While the exhibition match was played in the one-on-one format, DOTA 2 is usually played in matches between two teams of five players, with each team occupying and defending their own separate base on the map.According to OpenAI, the company's special bot was trained by playing a "thousand lifetimes" of matches against itself, and does not use imitation learning or pre-programmed moves.

OpenAI first ever to defeat world's best players in competitive eSports. Vastly more complex than traditional board games like chess & Go. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea. pic.twitter.com/2z0tiid0lc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

“This is a step towards building AI systems which accomplish well-defined goals in messy, complicated situations involving real humans,” the company said.Reacting to the news, Infosys Chief Operating Officer Vishal Sikka tweeted “This is amazing.” The CEO had in June arrived at a company quarterly results meeting in a driverless cart designed at Infosys’ Mysuru campus. An indication of the company's investment in developing its in-house automation and machine learning technologies.However Elon Musk took a more ominous view of the development calling unregulated AI vastly more dangerous than North Korea in a series of tweets. Musk has long favoured setting up a government body to regulate AI.