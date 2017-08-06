NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom |

Facebook Secures Maximum Profit Per Employee, Says Report

Microsoft and Alphabet made four times less profit per employee than social media giant Facebook in the June quarter.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: August 06, 2017 16:40 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Facebook made $188,498 per employee in the June quarter
Facebook made $188,498 per employee in the June quarter

Highlights

  1. Facebook made $188,498 per employee in the last quarter
  2. Microsoft made $52,400 and Alphabet $46,610 per employee in the quarter
  3. Meanwhile Twitter suffered a hefty loss per employee
San Francisco: Facebook has leapfrogged Microsoft and Google's parent company Alphabet in securing maximum profit per employee in the second quarter of 2017 while Twitter suffered a hefty loss, a media report said.

Facebook, which employed 20,658 persons in the past quarter -- a 43 per cent increase over the same period last year -- made $188,498 per employee, according to a report in ReCode.

Microsoft made $52,400 and Alphabet $46,610 per employee -- four times less profit per employee than social media giant Facebook -- in the three months that ended on June 30.

Verizon, AT&T and Ford followed with $27,405, $15,410 and $10,098 per employ.

Twitter, which saw a net loss of $116 million last quarter, lost nearly $36,000 per employee.

The reason for Facebook's efficiency is that software products do not require humans for the production and distribution process.

"Of course, even jobs formerly assigned to humans are coming under the purview of robots -- so more industries could see consolidation of labour," the report added.

The research that was restricted to select major companies that have reported their employee count in their latest quarterly earnings, did not include Apple as they do not have a quarterly updated headcount.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: August 06, 2017 16:37 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ JioPhone Bookings On August 24: How To Pre-Register For The Handset
FacebookIndiaIT sectorSilicon valleyfacebook profitFacebook earningsfacebook june quarter

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.