Mark the dates. Clear your schedule. Brace yourself for the #FlipkartBig10Sale. Not just a sale, it’s much bigger! pic.twitter.com/ODLXYjyFnT — Flipkart (@Flipkart) May 8, 2017

Flipkart has announced a limited-period sale starting from the coming weekend, in which the e-tailer is offering discounts up to 90 per cent on various categories of items including clothing, appliances, electronics and furniture. Flipkart's "Big 10 Sale" will be open from May 14 to May 18 this year. "Not just a sale, it's much bigger!" the e-commerce major said on its website. Discounts on mobiles, electronics and accessories will begin from Monday, May 15, 2017, the website further said."Flipkart's Big 10 Sale is not just a celebration of completing 10 years in the e-commerce space and being able to bring to you the best products online, but it is also a moment for thanking everyone for the trust conferred in us...," Flipkart added.Flipkart's Big 10 Sale will also include items like TVs, TV cabinets, mobile phones (Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Mi etc.), laptops, laptop accessories, headphones, and bean bags, besides fashion apparel and footwear "from the most sought-after brands are all available here at surprisingly reasonable prices", said Flipkart, which last month announced raising of $1.4 billion in the biggest ever funding round in its 10-year history.Its "biggest sale ever", Flipkart said, will include brands such as Sony, Vu, Panasonic, Micromax, Godrej, The Attic, UCB, Vero Moda, Levi's, Lee, Puma, Adidas, Reebok and Fila. Some other brands will include HP, Dell, Asus, Philips, JBL, Canon and Nikon, it said.

Flipkart will be offering up to 90 per cent off on fashion and home and furniture items under its Big 10 Sale, according to its website. The Big 10 Sale will also include up to 50 per cent discount on mobiles and up to 60 per cent in case of TVs and appliances.

CashbackFlipkart is also offering additional 10 per cent discount on purchases made with payments using HDFC Bank credit cards, and 30 per cent in case of digital wallet PhonePe.Last month, Flipkart announced pledged investments worth $1.4 billion from companies including Microsoft, eBay and Tencent.Meanwhile, US-based Amazon will also soon start a special scheme called " Great Indian Sales " scheme. The Amazon India sales offer will open from May 11 to May 14, according to its website.E-commerce giant Amazon's aggressive expansion in India is expected to lead to added competition and a further rise in online shopping in the country, some analysts say.