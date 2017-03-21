Foxconn MD Meets Commerce Minister To Seek Export Push For Mobiles: Report

New Delhi: The country head of Foxconn India met Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss support for exporting mobile phones from the country.
"Foxconn India MD today met the Commerce Minister and has raised two specific demands. One was related to push for exports," an official source told PTI.
An industry source said that it was courtesy visit by Josh Foulger, Country Head and MD, Foxconn International Holding India and brief discussion was held on exports incentives.
As per the source, the manufacturing of feature phones and related accessories has suffered in the country after government imposed 2 per cent duty on printed circuit boards or the mother board.
Industry has demanded that Merchandise Export Incentive Scheme (MEIS) should be increased to 5 per cent from 2 per cent for mobile devices.
Rewards under MEIS are payable as percentage of realised free-on-board value and the MEIS duty credit scrip can be transferred or used for payment of a number of duties including the basic customs duty.
Indian Cellular Association has said that the country may miss target of 290 million mobile phones production in 2017-18, in absence of government push for exports.
A fast-track task force, a panel with representation from the government and mobile companies have set the target of making 500 million handset by 2019 in the country, and export target of 120 million mobile phones by 2019-20 from India.
