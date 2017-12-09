NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Free Roaming Plan For Vodafone Users In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Vodafone has introduced unlimited calling on roaming and 1GB per day 2G Internet for 28 days at Rs 176 in this circle, said top official.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: December 09, 2017 17:34 (IST)
Bhopal: Telecom major Vodafone India has introduced free roaming benefit on its 'super plan' for prepaid customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"The MP-CG (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) (circle) touches the borders of seven different states, where customers travel frequently and require hassle-free calling on roaming.

"To empower these customers, Vodafone has introduced unlimited calling on roaming and 1GB per day 2G Internet for 28 days at just Rs 176," Mohit Narula, Business Head - Madhya Pradesh andChhattisgarh, Vodafone India, said today.

This offer is unmatched in the market, truly unlimited with free calling on roaming, Narula said.

Inviting the residents of the two states to avail the benefit of Vodafone's attractive offer, Narula said, "It is our constant endeavour to bring simple, hassle-free offerings for our customers and to ensure they enjoy unlimited calling with their families and friends even while they are on roaming."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: December 09, 2017 17:34 (IST)
