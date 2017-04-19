From Rs 11 To Rs 509: Jio Recharges Explained

Jio's Prime service offers "truly free" voice, "no charge towards voice or the data used to make 4G voice calls", according to its website.
Jio offers various recharge options starting from Rs 11.
Jio is offering a variety of recharge options to members of its paid Prime service. Jio, or Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, has also launched benefits like multi-fold data and validity under "all unlimited three months" schemes on first recharges of Rs 309 and Rs 509. Jio last week announced "all unlimited plans with special benefits" priced at Rs 309 and Rs 509, putting an end to complimentary service plans under its Summer Surprise offer on telecom regulator TRAI's advice. Jio's Prime service offers "truly free" voice, "no charge towards voice or the data used to make 4G voice calls", it said.
Here's what you get under various Jio recharges, starting from Rs 11:
Jio is offering several add-on recharges, or "boosters", that work on the base plan's existing validity, in case you reach the maximum 4G data limit before expiry of your active 4G plan: Rs 11, Rs 51, Rs 91, Rs 201 and Rs 301. These packs enable a Jio customer to continue using data in high speed (4G) in case he or she reaches 4G data threshold before expiry of validity on the active plan. The smallest Rs 11 recharge under this category comes with 0.1 GB of 4G data, followed by Rs 51 (1 GB), Rs 91 (2 GB), Rs 201 (5 GB) and Rs 301 (10 GB), as per the Jio website.
Rs 149 Recharge
Besides free calls - local, STD and roaming - to all networks, Jio's Rs 149 plan includes 2GB of 4G data and comes with a validity of 28 days.
Jio's "most affordable" Rs 309 recharge, which comes with the first recharge benefit - wherein Jio users making their first recharge of Rs 309 get 1GB data per day for a period of 84 days, instead of 28 days. At subsequent recharges of Rs 309, Jio users get 1GB of 4G data per day for 28 days.
Jio's this recharge pack also offers the first recharge benefit. Prime members making their first Rs 509 recharge get 2GB of 4G data per day for 84 days. The 84-day validity is reduced to 28 days on subsequent Rs 509 recharges.