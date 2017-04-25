From Vodafone To Airtel To BSNL, Operators Launch New Plans To Take On Jio
Edited by Priyabrata Prusty | Last Updated: April 25, 2017 17:36 (IST) Priyabrata Prusty
Incumbent telecom operators have launched various plans to counter Jio's low cost data offers.
With tariff war intensifying in Indian telecom sector after Reliance Jio's low cost data plans under its Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana Dhan offers, prices of mobile data from other incumbent telecom players like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and BSNL have fallen by nearly 60 per cent. According to domestic research house Crisil, the telecom player which will be able to retain maximum average revenue per user (ARPU) will win the ongoing tariff war and be able to sustain. In a bid to retain existing customers, incumbent telecom players like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and BSNL are pricing their plans in such a way that they retain maximum of their existing subscribers and also maintain their ARPU. Here's a look at various plans launched by incumbent telecom players:
Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer
Under the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Reliance Jio is offering 1GB of 4G data per day till end of June on a recharge of Rs 309. Those who recharge with the Rs 509 pack will get 2GB of 4G data every day. Under both the Rs 309 and Rs 509 plans, subscribers will also get free calls, free roaming and 100 SMSs per day.
Airtel Rs 399 recharge
Under its Rs. 399 recharge pack, Airtel is offering 1GB of 4G data per day along with free voice calls to any network for 70 days. However, there are some limitations on voice calls. You can make 300 minutes of Airtel-to-Airtel calls per day (1,200 minutes in a week) and for other networks, 3,000 minutes of free local and STD calls for 70 days. If you exhaust the free minutes, Rs 0.10 per minute will be charged.
Airtel Rs 345 recharge
Airtel is offering 2GB of data per day at 4G speed for 28 days under its new Rs 345 recharge pack. Also, now there is no restriction with regard to the timing of data consumption. Under the earlier Rs. 345 recharge pack, users were restricted to use only 500 MB of data daily from 6 am till midnight , and the remaining 500 MB between 12 am and 6 am. Along with the above data, users will also get free voice calls to Airtel and other networks as it is in the Rs. 399 pack.
Airtel Rs. 244 recharge
Under the Rs. 244 recharge, users will get 1 GB of 4G data per day for 70 days without any restriction on usage timing. But this pack offers free calls on Airtel networks only (300 minutes of daily Airtel-to-Airtel calling and 1,200 minutes for a week for 70 days).
Vodafone Rs. 352 recharge
Under its Rs. 352 recharge pack, Vodafone offers 1GB of data per day for 56 days along with unlimited local and STD calls with a capping of 300 minutes in a day and 1,200 minutes in a week. If you cross the call limit, a fee of 30 paise per minute will be charged for every call. This offer is not available for every Vodafone users. You can check if the offer is available for you by dialing *121# from your Vodafone number.
BSNL Rs. 333 plan
BSNL's Triple ACE STV or special tariff voucher priced at Rs. 333 offers 3 GB of 3G data per day for 90 days. After you exhaust the daily data limit of 3GB data, speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps.
BSNL's "Dil Khol Ke Bol" special tariff voucher priced at Rs. 349 comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 2 GB of data per day at 3G speed. Other benefits in the Rs. 349 pack include unlimited local and STD calls.
BSNL Rs. 395 plan
BSNL's 'Nehle Pe Dehla' plan priced at Rs 395 provides 2GB daily data at 3G speed for 71 days. The Rs. 395 recharge pack also includes 3,000 minutes of calls on its network and 1,800 minutes of on other networks, it said.
BSNL Rs. 339 plan
BSNL has also revised its existing Rs. 339 plan, which now includes 3 GB of 3G data per day, instead of 2 GB.