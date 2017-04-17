NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Google To Pay Russia $7.8 million To Settle Android Case

Russian officials and Google havereached an agreement to settle a two-year-old case over pre-installed apps on the Android operating system.
Associated Press | Last Updated: April 17, 2017 21:02 (IST)
Google, Russia agreed to settle the case for $7.8 million.
Moscow: Russian officials and Google have reached an agreement to settle a two-year-old case against Google for requiring the pre-installation of some of its apps on mobile devices using the Android system. 

The agreement was announced today by Alexei Dostenko, deputy head of Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service, according to Russian news reports. Under the settlement, Google is to pay 439 million rubles ($7.8 million) in fines and will not limit the pre-installation of third-party apps, the reports said.

The case was brought to the FAS in 2015 by Yandex, which is Russia's dominant search engine and offers various apps including a popular one for ordering taxis. Yandex's shares surged 6 per cent on the Moscow stock exchange after the settlement was announced. 

