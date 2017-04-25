NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom |

Google's Launches New Screening System To Fight 'Fake News'

Google also has reprogrammed a popular feature to omit derogatory suggestions from its automated recommendations of search requests.
Associated Press | Last Updated: April 25, 2017 20:41 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Google is acting against fake news on its search engine.
Google is acting against fake news on its search engine.

Highlights

  1. Google added some new ingredients into its search engine
  2. The changes reflects Google's confidence in a new screening system
  3. It also has reprogrammed a popular feature to omit derogatory suggestions
San Francisco: Google has sprinkled some new ingredients into its search engine in an effort to prevent bogus information and offensive suggestions from souring its results.

The changes announced today reflects Google's confidence in a new screening system designed to reduce the chances that its influential search engine will highlight untrue stories about people and events, a phenomenon commonly referred to as "fake news."

Although only a small fraction of Google's search results were being polluted with falsehoods, it was still happening frequently enough to threaten the integrity of a search engine that processes billions of requests a day, largely because it is widely regarded as the internet's most authoritative source
of information.

Google also has reprogrammed a popular feature to omit derogatory suggestions from its automated recommendations of search requests.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 25, 2017 20:41 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ US Official Says H-1B Visa Interview, Other Processes To Be Reviewed
GoogleFake Newsgoogle fake news filtergoogle fights fake newsGoogle Searchgoogle recommendations

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.