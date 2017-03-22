Gulf Travel Firm Opens Centre In Pune, To Double Techie Strength

Musafir.com has around 50 people in its technology team in the three centres. (Representational image)
New Delhi: UAE-headquartered online travel firm Musafir.com on Wednesday launched a technology centre in Pune as the company plans to double the strength of its tech team globally to over 100 by the end of the year.
The company's Pune centre will complement the technology and product teams that are already operating out of centres in Mumbai and the UAE, Musafir.com said.
The company currently has around 50 people in its technology team in the three centres.
Commenting on the development, Musafir.com co-founder and CTO Albert Dias said: "Musafir.com was founded with the promise of a stellar user experience backed by the best technology."
The establishment of the company's third technology centre in Pune "reinforces our commitment to this promise", he added.
"Our aim is to double the strength of our engineering team by the end of the year, and herald a new generation of innovative user experiences for our travellers," Mr Dias said.
The technology and product team based in Pune will help to accelerate the delivery of next-generation web and mobile applications, along with products and solutions for travellers worldwide, Musafir.com said.
The launch of the technology centre in Pune reiterates the company's ever growing focus on the Indian market, Musafir.com group CEO Rajesh Pareek said.
Musafir.com was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Sachin Gadoya and Albert Dias in August 2007 and launched services in India in 2010.