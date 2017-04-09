H-1B Visa: American Agency Hits Yearly Applications Cap In Just Five Days
USCIS had earlier issued a memorandum saying that being an entry-level computer programmer would no longer qualify as a specialist profession, which is a must for the issuance of an H-1B work visa.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services had started accepting H-1B visa petitions on April 3, 2017.
The Trump administration in the US has received maximum applications for H-1B work visa - popular among Indian IT companies and professionals - for year fiscal year 2018. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services or USCIS said that it has reached the congressionally mandated 65,000 visa H-1B cap for fiscal year 2018. The US agency - which had on April 1 this year started the process for H-1B work visas for the next fiscal beginning October 1, 2017 - also said it "will continue to accept and process petitions that are otherwise exempt from the cap".
"USCIS has also received a sufficient number of H-1B petitions to meet the 20,000 visa US advanced degree exemption, also known as the master's cap," the release dated April 7 noted. The US agency, responsible for processing of H-1B applications for foreign IT professionals, said it will reject and return filing fees for all unselected cap-subject petitions that are not duplicate filings.
The US agency said it will continue to accept and process petitions filed to extend the amount of time a current H-1B worker may remain in the United States, change the terms of employment for current H-1B workers, allow current H-1B workers to change employers, and allow current H-1B workers to work concurrently in a second H-1B position.
"However, please keep in mind USCIS suspended premium processing April 3 for up to six months for all H-1B petitions, including cap-exempt petitions. Petitions filed on behalf of current H-1B workers who have been counted previously against the cap, and who still retain their cap number, will also not be counted toward the congressionally mandated FY 2018 H-1B cap," the USCIS added in its release.
However, unlike previous years, the US agency did not say how it is going to determine the successful applications, which in the past had been through a computerized draw of lots.
H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows American businesses to employ foreign workers in occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Silicon Valley companies have relied on it to hire tens of thousands of skilled employees each year.