H-1B Visa: Here Are Latest Developments In USCIS Polices
The announcement by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services or USCIS came on the same day the US agency started accepting applications for H-1B visas for the new fiscal year.
Last Updated: April 04, 2017 15:13 (IST)
The USCIS recently started accepting applications for H-1B visas for the fiscal year starting October 1.
The Trump administration in the US has announced several measures to detect "fraud and abuse" of H-1B work visas - popular among Indian IT firms and professionals. The announcement by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services or USCIS came on the same day the US agency started accepting applications for H-1B visas for the new fiscal year (starting October 1, 2017). Tech companies rely on the programme to bring in workers with special skill. "Protecting American workers by combating fraud in our employment-based immigration programs is a priority for USCIS," the American agency's website said in a release titled "Putting American Workers First".
2) It will focus on cases where it cannot validate the employer's basic business information through commercially available data.
3) Its focus will also be on H-1B-dependent employers (those who have a high ratio of H-1B workers as compared to US workers, as defined by statute) and employers petitioning for H-1B workers who work off-site at another company or organisation's location. (Also read: H-1B curbs to also hurt US, says Sushma Swaraj)
4) It also said: "Targeted site visits will allow USCIS to focus resources where fraud and abuse of the H-1B program may be more likely to occur, and determine whether H-1B dependent employers are evading their obligation to make a good faith effort to recruit US workers."
5) The agency will continue random and unannounced visits throughout the United States.
6) However, it said these site visits are "not meant to target non-immigrant employees for any kind of criminal or administrative action but rather to identify employers who are abusing the system".
7) The American agency has established an email address which will allow individuals to submit tips, alleged violations and other relevant information about potential H-1B fraud or abuse, in order to "further deter and detect abuse".