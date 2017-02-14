NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
'Happy Valentine's Day': Reliance Jio Says To Airtel, Vodafone, Idea

Mukesh Ambani-led Jio, however, didn't tag his younger brother Anil Ambani's firm Reliance Communications that has also posted its first ever quarterly consolidated loss in October-December 2016 period.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 14, 2017 14:08 (IST)
Reliance Jio is led by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani.
New Delhi: After giving tough time to incumbent telecom operators, Reliance Jio on Tuesday wished Happy Valentine's Day to its warring rivals Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular in a tweet.

"Dear @airtelindia, @VodafoneIN, @ideacellular , Happy Valentine's Day. #WithLoveFromJio," Reliance Jio tweeted from its official account. Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have filed complaints against Reliance Jio in various forums including the Department of Telecom and sector regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). Reliance Jio's free 4G services have reduced profit of Airtel by more than half, lowered Vodafone India's profit and pushed Idea Cellular into first ever quarterly loss.

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani-led Jio, however, didn't tag his younger brother Anil Ambani's firm Reliance Communications that has also posted its first ever quarterly consolidated loss in October-December 2016 period.

Story first published on: February 14, 2017 14:01 (IST)
