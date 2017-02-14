'Happy Valentine's Day': Reliance Jio Says To Airtel, Vodafone, Idea

Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have filed complaints against Reliance Jio in various forums including the Department of Telecom and sector regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). Reliance Jio's free 4G services have reduced profit of Airtel by more than half, lowered Vodafone India's profit and pushed Idea Cellular into first ever quarterly loss.
Dear @airtelindia, @VodafoneIN, @ideacellular, Happy Valentine’s Day. #WithLoveFromJio— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) February 14, 2017
