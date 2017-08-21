HCL To Distribute Apple Products In India

New Delhi: HCL Infosystems today said it will distribute Apple products, including the iconic iPhone, in the Indian market. The company had said in July that it was in discussions with the US-based tech giant to distribute its products in India.
In a regulatory filing, HCL Infosystems said it has signed an agreement for "distribution of iPhone and other Apple products" with Apple India, a confirmation of which it received today.
It had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Apple India on December 23, 2016 and had expressed interest in taking up distribution of Apple products in India. It is a strong player in the distribution space and has worked with brands like Lenovo, Motorola and Nokia among others.
A partnership with HCL will also be beneficial to Apple as it will its enhance presence in more Indian cities.
Currently, Apple has distribution tie-ups with companies like Ingram Micro, Redington, Rashi Peripherals and Beetel Teletech in India.
