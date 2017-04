For Indian techies, Silicon Valley companies have long offered their dream job - high wages, bonuses and the all-important H-1B visa . It is no secret that the US tech industry is partly the reason why talented Indian tech workers form a major chunk of the 65,000 H-1B visas issued every year. With companies willing to offer generous compensations and stock options to attract and retain talent, US-based salary research site Paysa compiled a list of top ten tech companies which offer the highest salaries.After calculating total salaries for tech talent across all salary components including base, bonus, equity and signing bonus, if any, video streaming service Netflixcame out on the top, according to Paysa.While tech giants like Facebook, Microsoft and Linkedin also made it to the top ten list, Netflix, with its high salaries, unlimited vacation time and health insurance (which includes dental insurance), came across as a clear winner.

Company Name Average Salary (Per Year) Salary Range(Per Year) Netflix $312,000 $224,000 to $406,000 Lyft $300,000 $218,000 to $387,000 Dropbox $299,000 $211,000 to $393,000 Uber $279,000 $186,000 to $379,000 Facebook $275,000 $194,000 to $363,000 Pinterest $272,000 $196,000 to $354,000 Airbnb $271,000 $196,000 to $350,000 Microsoft $269,000 $163,000 to $386,000 LinkedIn $262,000 $160,000 to $375,000 OpenTable $251,000 $165,000 to $365,000