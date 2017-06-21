Hike Payments Wallet: Things To Know About This Platform

Hike, part of India's Bharti Enterprises, says it has more than 100 million registered users.
Instant messaging platform Hike announced an in-app online payments wallet (Hike 5.0) in the wake of a whopping increase in digital transactions since notes ban in November last year. Hike's wallet is the first such service being offered by a messaging platform in the country. All users on Android platform will be able to access the Hike wallet from Sunday, but iOS users will have to wait till July-end for the same, the company said in a blogpost. Currently, users can only recharge their prepaid and postpaid connections with the Hike wallet as the company is working on bringing more recharge options.
Hike 5.0 has also reduced its storage space. The current app size is 25MB with 128-bit SSL encryption that ensures security to every transaction. It comes with a "Blue Packets" feature which allows sending digital money in designed envelopes.
New app themes, night mode (that saves battery at night as it reduces the glare coming off the screen) and new "Magic Selfie" are few additional features that are offered. Hike said its wallet will allow instant money transfer among its clients and enable fund transfer to banks using the government-backed United Payments Interface (UPI) system.
"Over the last 6 months, we've been working to bring a brand new experience to our users with one question in mind - How do we take all the things that users love about Hike and make it even better? Hike 5.0 is our most ambitious step in that direction till date." said Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO, Hike Messenger.
Hike, part of India's Bharti Enterprises, says it has more than 100 million registered users. It was launched in December 2012, and has raised over $260 million from investors including Tiger Global, Tencent and Bharti SoftBank - a joint venture between Japan's SoftBank and Bharti Enterprises.
Headed by Mr Mittal's father, billionaire Sunil Mittal, Bharti Enterprises' businesses include top Indian mobile carrier Bharti Airtel and joint ventures in insurance and renewable.