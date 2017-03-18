How BSNL Is Planning To Counter Reliance Jio, Airtel, Others
"The benefits customer will get under the Combo STV (special tariff voucher) of Rs 339 are unlimited calls in BSNL network and unlimited data with fair use policy of 2 GB per day with validity of 28 days," BSNL said.
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: March 18, 2017 15:24 (IST) Prashun Talukdar
EMAIL
COMMENTS
BSNL will also provide 25 minutes of free calls per day to other networks.
Highlights
BSNL's new plan gives 2GB of 3G data per day at Rs 339
It will also provide 25 minutes of free calls per day to other networks
Unlimited calling within its network is also applicable under the plan
State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced a new plan which offers 2GB of 3G data per day with unlimited calling within its network for Rs 339. In an effort to take on the service providers like Reliance Jio, Airtel and others, BSNL will also provide 25 minutes of free calls per day to other networks and after that the users will be charged 25 paise per minute. The company further said that the data of 2GB per day is one of the best in the industry.
"The benefits customer will get under the Combo STV (special tariff voucher) of Rs 339 are unlimited calls in BSNL network and unlimited data with fair use policy of 2 GB per day with validity of 28 days," BSNL said.
"We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segment of our loyal mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," BSNL Director for Consumer Mobility RK Mittal said.
Reliance Jio is offering 1GB of 4G data and unlimited calling to all network till March 31. From April 1, users opting for Jio Prime service will get unlimited data and calls till March 31, 2018, for one time registration fee of Rs 99 and Rs 303 per month.
Bharti Airtel has also introduced its 'Surprise offer' which will give free 30GB data for three months, starting March 13.
The offers from Airtel or other operators comes in wake of the telecom war started by the new entrant Reliance Jio in the market.