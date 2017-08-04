How To Train Today For Tomorrow's IT Jobs

Automation and Digitisation have become a major source of anxiety among techies
Automation and digitisation, once the staple of sci-fi movies and fiction are now an integral part of the IT sector. Businesses across the world are gradually automating repetitive tasks to drive greater efficiency and accelerate business outcomes. This has become a major source of anxiety among techies who fear their roles may become obsolete. While reports suggest that there will be job losses in sectors like manual testing and infrastructure maintenance, IT companies have repeatedly emphasised the increased need for professionals who are skilled to work on new platforms and technologies.
To stay relevant, organisations and individuals have to understand the areas that are likely to grow and the and job roles that will dominate the IT workforce in the future. Simplilearn, a professional education portal, has compiled a list of IT jobs which will be in demand in the future. The report based on a survey of 7,000 IT professionals also covers average salaries, skills required and the major companies which are hiring in 2017. Here are the top ten job profiles that will be in-demand in 2017 according to the survey.