Hurry Up! You Can Still Opt For Reliance Jio's 'Summer Surprise Offer'

New entrant in the telecom sector,on Thursday agreed to the regulator TRAI's order for withdrawing the three-month complimentary "Summer Surprise" offer. But, users can still opt for the offer as the company has still not mentioned the last date of its withdrawal. "Jio Summer Surprise offer to be withdrawn in the next few days. All customers who subscribe before the discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer," the company's website stated.

The telecom regulator has advised Jio to stop 'complimentary' service offer as it was not in accordance with the regulatory framework, TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said. Jio said it accepts TRAI's decision and is in the process of "fully complying" with the regulator's advice. TRAI had previously found nothing wrong with its extended promotional offers of free data and voice that had helped Jio clock 100 million customers. Of these at least 72 million opted for paid services.

Existing Prime members can get 'Summer Surprise' offer with a recharge of Rs 303 or higher. And if you are a Prime user but have not done the Rs 303 or higher recharge, do that quickly to avail the offer. Users can still sign up for Jio Prime subscriptions till April 15.TRAI's announcement came days after Jio announced that it has clocked 72 million paid users and is extending its one-time Rs 99 payment membership programme Prime for 15 more days till April 15.

Jio had launched a free voice and data plan in September 2016 and had extended it till March 31, 2017. It has over 100 million customers.