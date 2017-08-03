NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IBM Opens First 'Machine Learning Hub' In Bengaluru

The center is aimed at providing a physical space to organisations for hands-on training on machine learning.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: August 03, 2017 23:12 (IST)
Bengaluru: Software major IBM on Thursday opened its first "Machine Learning (ML) Hub" in Bengaluru which would provide a physical space to organisations for hands-on training on machine learning.

Through the 'ML Hubs', data professionals, business analysts and engineers could work with IBM's data science experts to understand and learn the technology to visualise, analyse and interpret data. 

"'Machine Learning' termed by an IBMer decades ago has evolved significantly. Today, it is the entry point to the cognitive era, enabling enterprises to drive critical insights. With India's focus on digitisation, it's an apt time for organisations to make this transition," said Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM India Software Labs and Vice President, Growth IBM India & South Asia.

IBM 'ML Hub' also provides a platform for like-minded enterprises to collaborate and transform their data science processes.

The company has similar 'ML Hubs' in Toronto, San Jose, California, at IBM's Silicon Valley Lab, Beijing, and Boblingen, Germany.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: August 03, 2017 23:12 (IST)
