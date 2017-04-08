Idea Gives 10GB Data At Rs 100 Under 'Data Jackpot' Plan
Under the latest Idea offer, the data benefits may vary from circle to circle.
April 08, 2017 19:49 (IST)
Idea announced a promotional 'Data Jackpot' offer
Users can get up to 10GB of data per month under the offer
Recently, Idea and Vodafone India agreed to merge their operations
Idea Cellular is offering a promotional "Data Jackpot" offer for its postpaid users. Under the new Idea offer, users can get up to 10GB of data per month, for first three months, at a monthly rental of Rs 100. Idea's plan is available via its app (My Idea app) only and customers who opt for the offer will get a minimum of 1GB per month for three months, at Rs 100 per month, up to a maximum of 10GB per month. After the three months, those who have opted for the same will get 1GB extra data per month at Rs 100 as an additional benefit. The data benefits under this limited offer may vary from circle to circle, Idea noted.
All the major telecom operators are offering various discounts to counter the new entrant Reliance Jio which has commenced a price war in the sector. Telecom regulator TRAI has recently asked Jio to end its 'Summer Surprise offer'.
Recently, Vodafone India and Idea agreed to merge their operations to create the country's largest mobile phone operator worth more than $23 billion with a 35 per cent market share. The new combined entity of Vodafone and Idea, which are India's number 2 and 3 mobile players respectively, will overtake Bharti Airtel in a bid to tackle a raging price war in the world's second-largest market.
Britain's Vodafone Group will own 45.1 per cent of the merged entity while the Aditya Birla group, Idea's parent company, will own 26 per cent after paying Rs 3,874 crore cash for a 4.9 per cent stake. The remaining 28.9 per cent will be held by other shareholders.