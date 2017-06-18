NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom |

In India Versus Pakistan Final Jio has This Message For Rivals

Reliance Jio backed by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani added 3.9 million subscribers in the month of April.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: June 18, 2017 17:14 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Reliance Jio called upon Airtel, Idea and Vodafone to support Indian team led by Virat Kohli.
Reliance Jio called upon Airtel, Idea and Vodafone to support Indian team led by Virat Kohli.
India and Pakistan are battling it out on the field in the Champions Trophy final in London this Sunday. With emotions running high, India's newest entrant in telecom market Reliance Jio has called upon its rivals Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone India to come together in support of the Indian cricket team. Caught in a bitter price war for the past few months Jio's back-to-back offers have brought down data and telecom tariffs to an all-time low drawing the ire of incumbent telecom operators.

However on Sunday Reliance Jio called upon Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone India to support the men in blue led by Virat Kohli in the Champions Trophy final.

Reliance Jio in a tweet said Whether you are red or yellow, today we all root for blue. @airtelindia @VodafoneIN @ideacellular. #INDvPAK #CheerForIndia
 Reliance Jio backed by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani added 3.9 million subscribers in the month of April, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in the report. Jio, which started its operations in September last year, now holds 9.58 per cent market share (in terms of subscribers) in the wireless segment with 11.26 crore users as of April 30, 2017, up from 10.86 crore in March, according to the regulator's data.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone added 2.85 million and 7.56 lakh wireless subscribers respectively in April, the telecom regulator said. In total, the telecom industry added 4.42 million subscribers in April.

Analysts say Jio's aggressive pricing has helped it amass a huge subscriber base in a short period of time.
 

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 18, 2017 17:12 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Americans Will Have Pathway To Exciting Careers: Donald Trump
Reliance JioIndia Versus PakistanReliance Jio on India Versus PakistanJioMukesh Ambaniindia versus pakistan cricket matchchampions trophy Final 2017India Pakistan in Champions trophy

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.