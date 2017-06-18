In India Versus Pakistan Final Jio has This Message For Rivals

Reliance Jio backed by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani added 3.9 million subscribers in the month of April, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in the report. Jio, which started its operations in September last year, now holds 9.58 per cent market share (in terms of subscribers) in the wireless segment with 11.26 crore users as of April 30, 2017, up from 10.86 crore in March, according to the regulator's data.
Whether you are red or yellow, today we all root for blue. @airtelindia@VodafoneIN@ideacellular. #INDvPAK#CheerForIndia— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 18, 2017
