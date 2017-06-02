Indian IT Professionals Rush To Reskill As 85,000 Jobs Open Up In New Technologies

India's IT industry employs about 3 million tech workers
India's $150 billion IT industry is in the midst of a major upheaval. Pressurized by lower margins and rising costs, IT companies are switching to automation and laying off employees to rein in costs. As the industry evolves at a rapid pace, IT professionals are constantly being challenged to add value to their organizations. Meanwhile tech workers are picking up new skills and languages to stay relevant even as new digital technologies change the way IT and related industries function.
Commenting on the current trend of upskilling as a way to safeguard their IT career, Simplilearn, an online learning platform for professionals said that students for niche specializations like Big Data, Cloud, Data Science, Devops and Cyber Security have grown by 50 per cent in the last 4 months.
The company which expects further acceleration in student uptake said in the last three months in categories such as DevOps rose 109 per cent, Cloud rose 70 per cent, while students for Big Data and Data Science rose 60 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.
"It is more important than ever for IT professionals to make sure that they are skilled in the right domains. While there is panic around job losses, in areas like Big Data, Cloud, Data Science, Devops and Cyber Security, companies are recruiting in large numbers. For example in Data Science alone there are 85,000 jobs openings and companies are struggling to find the right talent," Kashyap Dalal of Simplilearn noted.
With 3 million IT workers, India's IT industry is one of the largest employers in the country. While there is paranoia in the IT industry currently around the fear of job losses, Mr Dalal noted that "being close to the industry what I see is more a skill re-shuffle."
Here are the top IT jobs that will be in demand in the future: