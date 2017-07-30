NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Infosys Can Be 10 times As Large As It Is Today, Says Firm's Co-Chairman

"There is a huge opportunity to use advances in digital and machine learning," Infosys Co-Chairman Ravi Venkatesan said.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: July 30, 2017 15:46 (IST)
Bengaluru: Infosys Co-Chairman Ravi Venkatesan today said that the company could be 10 times as large as it is today if it could execute well to harness advances in digital and machine learning. "There is a huge opportunity to use advances in digital and machine learning - and all these areas. Infosys should be ten times as large as we are if only we can execute well," he said.

The opportunities ahead for the IT industry and Infosys, in particular, are phenomenal, Venkatesan told PTI. "You know what Bill Gates had said? Anybody who says best days are over, he or she is crazy, because the best days are yet to come," he added.

"All changes should be positive. I think we are living in a very interesting time. It is not just a difficult time," he added.


