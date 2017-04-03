Infosys Defends Raise For COO That Narayana Murthy Objects To

The new conflict comes after dispute between founders and the management in February

The dispute between founders and board of India's second largest software services company Infosys Ltd over governance issues spilled into the public again as founder Narayana Murthy criticized a salary hike given to Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao. Infosys responded by stating that Mr Rao's "compensation revision reflects the philosophy of aligning the interests of our leadership team to long term shareholder interests."