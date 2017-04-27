Infosys Unveils New Artificial Intelligence Platform Nia

New Delhi: IT major Infosys has launched its new artificial intelligence platform 'Nia', which can help businesses forecast revenues, understand customer behaviour as well as deep dive into content of contracts and deal with compliance and fraud.
The new platform builds on Mana, the first AI platform introduced by Infosys last year.
"Infosys Nia converges the big data/analytics, machine learning, knowledge management, and cognitive automation capabilities of Mana," Infosys said in a statement.
It also includes the end-to-end robotic process automation capabilities of AssistEdge (another Infosys solution) to enable a wide set of industry and function- specific solutions.
"Infosys Nia tackles break-through business problems such as forecasting revenues, forecasting what products need to be built, understanding customer behavior, deeply understanding the content of contracts and legal documents, understanding compliance, and fraud," it said.
"We have seen tremendous adoption, and indeed, a massive embrace of Mana by our clients, particularly in leveraging Mana to improve service delivery and drive efficiencies and cost performance through automation," Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka said.
He added that Nia takes a purposeful approach to artificial intelligence to empower people them to work in new ways.
Infosys Nia is available to order immediately.
