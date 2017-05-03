NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom |

Jio Clocks Highest 4G Speed In March, Says Telecom Regulator

Jio recorded the highest speed in all technologies (2G, 3G and 4G), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's site stated.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: May 03, 2017 14:47 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Jio also recorded the highest speed in 2G, 3G and 4G technologies, the telecom regulator stated.
Jio also recorded the highest speed in 2G, 3G and 4G technologies, the telecom regulator stated.
New Delhi: Reliance Jio has recorded the highest average speed in 4G in the month of March, telecom regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) said here. According to the data published by myspeed.trai.gov.in, Jio's average speed stood at 18.487 Mbps till 12.30 a.m, April 1. The speed recorded is the highest among other players like Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone India.

Jio also recorded the highest speed in all technologies (2G, 3G and 4G), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's site stated.

The other players present in all technologies are Aircel, Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Idea Cellular, Tata Docomo and Vodafone India.

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: May 03, 2017 14:47 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Is Your Mutual Fund Account Blocked Over FATCA Rules? What To Do
Reliance JioJioMobile data speedInternet speedJio speed

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.