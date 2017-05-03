Jio Clocks Highest 4G Speed In March, Says Telecom Regulator

Jio also recorded the highest speed in 2G, 3G and 4G technologies, the telecom regulator stated.
New Delhi: Reliance Jio has recorded the highest average speed in 4G in the month of March, telecom regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) said here. According to the data published by myspeed.trai.gov.in, Jio's average speed stood at 18.487 Mbps till 12.30 a.m, April 1. The speed recorded is the highest among other players like Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone India.
The other players present in all technologies are Aircel, Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Idea Cellular, Tata Docomo and Vodafone India.