Jio 'Datagiri': Here's What You Get On Recharge Of Rs 509

Jio is offering a new recharge pack priced at Rs 509 under a new scheme called "Dhan Dhana Dhan". Jio, which has fully withdrawn its complimentary services under the "Summer Surprise" scheme after telecom regulator TRAI's advice , on April 11 announced new "unlimited" plans with special benefits exclusively for Jio Prime members, "aimed at encouraging Jio subscribers to live the Digital Life without restrictions - Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan!" Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, also said its Dhan Dhana Dhan plan "facilitates the fastest conversion from free to paid services". Both existing and new Jio customers can avail benefits under the Rs 509 recharge as part of the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan scheme. Like its earlier " Summer Surprise " offer, "Dhan Dhana Dhan" recharges will further boost Jio's already strong customer retention under Prime as well as attract new customers to its fold, say analysts.Jio said its Dhan Dhana Dhan plans start with "the most affordable" Rs 309 plan . Besides an "all unlimited plan" priced at Rs 309, Jio has also announced a Rs 509 plan "for daily high data users". The Rs 509 plan includes 2GB of 4G (high speed) data per day for three months on first recharge. The Rs 509 recharge pack also includes unlimited calling and unlimited SMS. (

: ' Your first recharge an auspicious moment for Jio ')

Unlimited data (168GB at 4G speed) for 84 daysUnder its fair usage policy, users will get 2GB of 4G data per dayBeyond the 2GB limit, data speed will be reduced to 128 KbpsUnlimited local, STD and roaming calls to all network operatorsUnlimited SMS56 GB of 4G data for 28 daysSubscribers of Jio's paid Prime service can avail Dhan Dhana Dhan benefits by making a first recharge of Rs 309, or Rs 509 . The first recharge benefit is not available for customers already registered for Jio Summer Surprise, Jio said on its website.If you are an existing Jio customer but haven't subscribed to Prime, you can do so by paying Rs 608 to avail Dhan Dhana Dhan benefits. The amount of Rs 608 includes the one-time subscription fee of Rs 99 for its paid Prime services, as per Jio's website.Jio also said its existing customers who have not done their first recharge so far "need to do so by 15 April 2017 to avoid degradation and/or discontinuation of services"."Jio makes India the highest quality, most affordable data market in the world so that every Indian can do Datagiri," the Jio release noted.