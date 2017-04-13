Jio's 'Datagiri': What You Get On Rs 309 Recharge

Jio on April 11 announced new "unlimited" plans with special benefits exclusively for Jio Prime members, "aimed at encouraging Jio subscribers to live the Digital Life without restrictions - Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan!"
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: April 13, 2017 15:42 (IST) Sandeep Singh
Jio said its Dhan Dhana Dhan plans start with "the most affordable" Rs 309 plan.
Jio is offering a new recharge pack priced at Rs 309 under a new scheme called "Dhan Dhana Dhan". Jio, which has fully withdrawn its complimentary services under the "Summer Surprise" scheme after telecom regulator TRAI's advice, on April 11 announced new "unlimited" plans with special benefits exclusively for Jio Prime members, "aimed at encouraging Jio subscribers to live the Digital Life without restrictions - Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan!" Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, also said its Dhan Dhana Dhan plan "facilitates the fastest conversion from free to paid services". Both existing and new Jio customers can avail benefits under the Rs 309 recharge as part of the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan scheme. Like its earlier "Summer Surprise" offer, "Dhan Dhana Dhan" recharges will further boost Jio's already strong customer retention under Prime as well as attract new customers to its fold, say analysts.
What is Rs 309 recharge pack?
Jio said its Dhan Dhana Dhan plans start with "the most affordable" Rs 309 plan. The "all unlimited plan" includes 1GB of 4G (high speed) data per day for three months on first recharge. The Rs 309 recharge pack also includes unlimited calling and unlimited SMS. (Read: Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan features price and more)
Here's what you get under the Rs 309 plan as per Jio's website:
On first recharge
Unlimited data (84GB at 4G speed) for 84 days
Users will get 1GB of 4G data per day as per Jio's fair usage policy
Beyond the 1GB limit, data speed will be reduced to 128 Kbps
Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to all networks
Unlimited SMS
On subsequent recharges
28 GB of 4G data for 28 days with daily limit of 2GB per day
How to get benefits under Rs 309 recharge:
Prime members: Subscribers of Jio's paid Prime service can avail Dhan Dhana Dhan benefits by making a first recharge of Rs 309, or Rs 509. The first recharge benefit is not available for customers already registered for Jio Summer Surprise, Jio said on its website.
Non-Prime members: If you are an existing Jio customer but haven't subscribed to Prime, you can do so by paying Rs 408 to avail Dhan Dhana Dhan benefits. The amount of Rs 408 includes the one-time subscription fee of Rs 99 for its paid Prime services, as per Jio's website.
Jio also said its existing customers who have not done their first recharge so far "need to do so by 15 April 2017 to avoid degradation and/or discontinuation of services".
'Datagiri'
"Jio makes India the highest quality, most affordable data market in the world so that every Indian can do Datagiri," the Jio release noted.