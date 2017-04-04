Jio Download Speed Highest Among Peers For February, Says Regulator

Jio's 4G average download speed was at 16.487 Mbps, data from telecom regulator TRAI for February showed.
New Delhi: Reliance Jio, a newcomer in the Indian telecom sector, recorded the highest download speed compared with its other competitors like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, data released by the telecom regulator showed. According to the monthly average mobile speed data revealed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for February, Jio's 4G average download speed was at 16.487 Mbps.
After Jio, Idea Cellular clocked a speed of 12.092 Mbps, followed by Airtel (10.439 Mbps) and Vodafone India (7.933 Mbps).
Jio also scored highest speed in February when all technologies (3G and 4G) are taken together.
Against its 16.487 Mbps speed, Idea clocked 8.331 Mbps, Airtel 7.665 Mbps and Vodafone 5.662 Mbps.