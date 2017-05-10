Jio Effect: Aircel Offers 1 GB Of 3G Data At Rs 76
May 10, 2017 14:25 (IST)
Aircel is offering its customers 1GB of 3G data at a price of Rs 76 on its mobile app. Aircel, which last month announced free incoming calls on national roaming on its network across the country, is also offering additional 100MB of free data on recharges above Rs 50, the telecom company said in a press release on Wednesday. "Tapping the increasing trend of customers choosing to recharge their phones online or through apps, Aircel...has launched special Data and Calling packs on its mobile application," the press release by Aircel noted.
1GB @ Rs 76
"The exciting offers are designed keeping the customer demands at the forefront and giving them best value offers with Aircel," the company said.
"Aircel has always worked to delight its customers and present them with value for money offers. Through apps, we know our customers, their plans, usage, and the services they are interested in, and hence have curated these products basis the trends observed," Aircel chief marketing officer Anupam Vasudev said.
Some analysts say the aggressive pricing by Reliance Jio has led to high competition in the Indian telecom industry, forcing existing players to come up with lower tariffs and lucrative schemes.
Full talk time
Aircel is also offering full talk time or FTT benefits on a recharge of Rs 86. It is also offering 100MB of data with the download of its Aircel App.
Aircel's app - Aircel App-Recharge & BillPay - is available on Google Play (for Android users) and App Store (for iPhone users).
The app successfully caters to the growing customer base and increasing data consumption, offering benefits like data loan and main balance recharge options which are industry's first features on the app, Aircel said.
"We have seen great success in the past with such products and we feel that these App exclusive products will suit the convenience of our customers and assist them to stay seamlessly connected," Mr Vasudev added.
Aircel is a pan-India operator with 3G spectrum in 13 circles.