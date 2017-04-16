Jio Effect: Airtel Offers Up To 30 GB Of Free Data To Postpaid Users

Mobile operator Bharti Airtel is offering free high-speed data to its postpaid subscribers for three months as the price war between telecom operators heats up. Spurred by aggressive handouts by newcomer Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel is offering up to 30 GB of free data for the next three months for postpaid subscribers logging onto the 'My Airtel' app by April 30. The offer comes on the back of a similar scheme by the company last month.The Holiday Surprises offer, which is similar to Airtel’s discounted Holi plans earlier this year, will give free data according to usage and will get added up to one’s existing 4G plan. One customer reported that he received 6 GB of free high speed data up on availing the offer.Airtel has also promised to offer the best international roaming rates, under which the company will automatically activate an international roaming pack if users forget to activate roaming pack before they leave for someplace out of India.

"Now enjoy some free data every month for the next three months...That should cover any long vacation you may have planned," Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said in an email to subscribers, Press Trust of India reported.

Jio announced its Dhan Dhana Dhan plans after telecom regulator TRAI had advised the new entrant telecom company to withdraw its Summer Surprise offer that came with three months of free internet.